Sharjah denies rumours of tiger on the loose

Sharjah authorities on Saturday denied rumours of a tiger being spotted roaming in the emirate.
The Environment and Protected Areas Authority of Sharjah warned the public against spreading rumours. Verify information only from official sources, it added.
The last time a wild animal was confirmed to have gone on the loose in the UAE was in 2021. The sighting caused panic among residents of Dubai’s Springs community.
According to UAE law, those spreading fake news could fetch the perpetrator Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 fine and imprisonment of one to two years.
