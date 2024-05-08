Abu Dhabi announces 'dark sky' policy; to check lights inside homes, offices

File photo: Reuters

Lights inside homes and offices in Abu Dhabi shall be inspected under the new 'Dark Sky Policy' that was announced on Wednesday.

The emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said the policy would present a blueprint of lighting practices to address the "escalating concern of light pollution".

The goal is to preserve the night sky by tackling the excessive or inappropriate use of artificial lighting.

In private spaces — such as homes and offices — this would mean interior lighting will be checked to see how far it spills outside, the authority said.

New and existing outdoor lights are among the primary targets of the policy's guidelines, which will apply to public and private sectors. However, cultural festivals and events will be excluded.

"The Abu Dhabi Dark Sky Policy embodies our commitment to a future where the beauty of the night sky is cherished and protected," said Salem Al Kaabi, director-general of operations affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

"By creating a harmonious coexistence between our urban landscape and celestial wonders, we aim to enhance residents' quality of life and contribute to a global movement aimed at preserving natural beauty."

Implementation

A methodology to address light pollution has been implemented, alongside awareness programmes.

Regulations will be applied across public buildings, streets, parks, beaches, commercial organisations, open and undeveloped spaces, agricultural and industrial areas, and more.

They include shielded lighting, external and facade lights, as well as motion-activated security lighting, and a coordinated shutdown of non-security lighting at midnight.

Policy violators shall be granted a grace period to adjust their lighting accordingly.

Multifaceted approach

Aligned with the global endeavours of the International Dark Sky Association, the first policy of its kind will be implemented with a multifaceted approach, which includes:

Promoting sustainable lighting systems

Protecting the natural environment and wildlife

Supporting scientific research in the field of astronomy

Enhancing public health

Promoting sustainable development

Residents and all relevant entities should abide by conditions laid down in the policy, alongside applicable manuals and the Estidama Pearl Building Rating System.