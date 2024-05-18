Abu Dhabi: Partial closure on Al Ain road

Image used for illustrative purposes. File Photo

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 9:34 PM

Maitha bint Mohammed Street will be partially closed from May 19, 12am to June 9, authorities announced in a post on X.

Upon partial closure, the traffic will be diverted to the opposite side, with a detour in place.

This diagram shows the area of partial closure:

Photo: AD Mobility/X

Earlier, the authority announced a partial closure on Maitha bint Mohammed Street on the two left lanes in both directions. A closure of the three right lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) towards Abu Dhabi was also announced. This would take place from May 17, 10pm till May 20, 6am.

