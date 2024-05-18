Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 6:22 PM Last updated: Sat 18 May 2024, 7:02 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that Dubai Metro services at three stations will resume earlier than announced. Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations will reopen on May 19, 2024.

The Energy Metro Station is scheduled to return to service next week.

“All necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed to ensure the stations' full operational readiness and that they meet all safety requirements,” the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

These four Metro stations were closed after heavy rains hit the emirate mid-April. The RTA had earlier said that these stations will see normal operations restored by May 28.

The Metro was impacted by a storm that hit the UAE on April 16, when the country received its heaviest rainfall in a single day in 75 years.

Onpassive, Equity, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations would reopen after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure they are “ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency”. RTA said they have conducted a series of operational tests to ensure the efficiency of metro stations and their facilities, including platform doors, lifts, escalators, and other service facilities. “Tests also included vital indicators of the power of trains to maintain smooth movement between metro stations, and service frequency trials (without passengers) to ensure the accuracy of metro journey times at the stations,” said RTA. RTA will continue to provide metro feeder bus service to the metro stations with schedules corresponding to the metro's operating hours, to facilitate passenger travel and ensure the integration of various mobility modes across Dubai.

