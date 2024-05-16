Dubai Metro stations to reopen soon: Residents 'can't wait' for daily commute to ease

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 7:55 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 8:03 PM

Commuters are eagerly awaiting the reopening of four key Dubai Metro stations on May 28 after their closure was announced last month.

Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy stations have been shut since unstable weather conditions hit the country in April. This has disrupted daily commutes for residents, prompting commuters to seek alternative transportation options.

Hassna Khalid, an employee who works near Equiti Metro station, has relied on her friends for transportation to work every day. But the challenge is returning home to Jebel Ali.

"The journey home has become a challenge because Equiti station is still closed. I long for the reopening of the station, as it will simplify my daily commute,” said Hassna, adding: “Life will definitely go back to normal when the station resumes normal operations.

Last week, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced four Dubai Metro stations that remain closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April will see regular operations restored by May 28. This will be after all maintenance and safety tests are complete to ensure they are “ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency”.

Extra commute time

South African expatriate Imka Luan also relies on Dubai Metro as his primary mode of transportation. He works in Al Quoz and he has also been facing challenges as Onpassive station is still closed.

Imka has to de-board the train at another station and take the bus to reach his workplace. On the way back home, he also has to go to another Metro station to ride the train. “I always need extra time for commute and I can’t wait for the 28th of this month, when all four stations will reopen,” Imka added. Journey planning To cope with the inconvenience, Amir, an Indian expat and freelance photographer, said he plans his journey in advance. “I do carry heavy equipment with me and it’s sometimes mentally and physically exhausting,” he noted.

He added the reopening of the four Metro stations “will restore convenience, efficiency, and flexibility that are crucial to his photography work.”

