Dh200,000 fine in UAE: Police warn against spreading fake news, rumours

Ras Al Khaimah Police has issued a reminder about the consequences and penalties involved in spreading fake news and rumours in the UAE.
In a post online, the authority reminded residents about the definition of fake news, and the fine amount and jail time that can be given to anyone found committing the crime.
According to UAE law, the following acts are prohibited and could fetch the perpetrator Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 fine and imprisonment of one to two years. UAE residents are not allowed to:
- Announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate false news or data, or false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous rumours or reports, or rumours or reports contrary to what has been announced officially
- Broadcast any provocative advertisements that could incite or provoke public opinion, disturb public peace, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, the public order, or the public health
The penalty for a person found engaging in these acts is a Dh100,000 fine and one year in prison. However, this is increased to a Dh200,000 fine and two years in prison if the above-mentioned actioned result in the incitement and provocation of the public opinion against any of the UAE entities or authorities, or is committed during epidemics, crises situations, emergencies or disasters.
