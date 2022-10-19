UAE cyber law: Social media misconduct can cost you a lot

According to cybercrime laws, insulting others online or sharing photos or information affecting others' privacy are punishable

Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:33 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:07 AM

Recently, a schoolteacher in Abu Dhabi lost his job after students and parents complained about his inappropriate behaviour on social media.

The teacher, who filed a compensation claim against the school for Dh501,000, lost his case at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court and then the appeal court.

It was one among the many instances where social media misconducts landed UAE residents in trouble.

In another incident, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ordered an Arab man to pay Dh5,000 to a plaintiff as compensation for the moral damage caused after he cursed him on WhatsApp. The complainant said the defendant used abusive language to insult him and his wife in a WhatsApp voice message.

While fighting fake news and intolerance with a strong cybercrime law, the UAE also takes stringent action against social media misconduct and acts affecting others’ privacy.

According to UAE laws, posting photographs, videos or comments that invade someone's privacy and personal life is a major offence that would attract imprisonment of at least six months and penalties from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000.

Comments, news, photos or information about a person, even if true, that may cause harm also brings six months in prison and/or Dh150,000-Dh500,000 fine.

Insulting someone using social media or other online platforms can cause a fine of up to Dh500,000.

Posting pornography or indecent content on social media is an offence punishable with a prison term and/or Dh250,000-Dh500,000 fine

Sharing photos or videos of accident or crisis victims, whether dead or injured can land a person in prison for six months with a fine of Dh150,000-Dh500,000.

