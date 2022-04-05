UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh5,000 compensation over abusive WhatsApp voice note to couple

The plaintiff claimed that it had caused them 'moral damage'

Agencies file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 11:37 AM

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered an Arab man to pay Dh5,000 to a plaintiff as compensation for the moral damage caused after he cursed him on WhatsApp.

The Arab plaintiff filed a lawsuit accusing the defendant of using abusive language to insult him and his wife in a WhatsApp voice message.

A verdict issued by the partial civil court said that the defendant had admitted to sending an offensive audio message to the young man’s wife. He also admitted to the Public Prosecution that he used insulting phrases for the plaintiff.

Based on the complainant’s statements and the defendant’s confession, the court said that the message did cause emotional and moral damage to the plaintiff.

Accordingly, the court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff Dh5,000 in compensation as well as the latter's legal expenses and fees.