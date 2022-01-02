Up to Dh200,000 fine: UAE Public Prosecution announces penalty for spreading rumours

They committed the burglary when the family was away and the house was not occupied
The UAE Public Prosecution has announced penalties for spreading rumours and false news.
In a video posted on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution said the penalties are aimed at combatting the spread of rumours and fake news, in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021.
According to Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000.
In case the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.
