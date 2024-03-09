Submerged cars, repair cost: Car owners in UAE caught off guard with vehicle damage amid heavy rains

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 7:35 PM

Najeeb Shameer, a Sri Lankan expat residing in Al Tawoon, Sharjah, parked his vehicle near his building after the Fajr prayer. Little did he anticipate that his car would be partially submerged in water. After completing his prayers, he proceeded to rest for a while.

Upon returning downstairs for some work, he was met with an unexpected sight – his car was submerged in rainwater. Shameer was shocked, as heavy rains had turned the surroundings into an aquatic landscape.

“I was all decked up to see a client. When I was about to exit the building, my eyes set upon my car. I was silent and kept staring at it. When I saw the car in this state, I realised I had to cancel all my plans,” said Shameeer.

Shameer's ordeal continues as his submerged car remains stranded in the water, making it next to impossible to be driven out. Assessing the extent of the damage, he is convinced that his vehicle requires immediate attention and must be towed to a garage for repair.

“I am unable to open my vehicle's door and the mechanic has suggested that there could be substantial damage. This is because crucial components such as the air filter and vital sensors are located in proximity to the tires and at the vehicle's lower section,” said Shameer.

Similarly, a few neighbourhoods in Dubai and Sharjah experienced flooding leaving many cars submerged in water.

The downpour that began yesterday in the country, is still continuing, and caught many residents off guard with their parked vehicles on streets.

Nitin Nag, residing in Dubai's Al Qusais, mentioned that his attempts to start his sedan failed because of water entering into the filters and starter motor. He said: “Given the low profile of my sedan, I took precautions to park it at a higher elevation to ensure its safety.”

“Unfortunately, that proved insufficient as the rain was severe. Upon looking at my car from the balcony around 12 pm, I was taken aback to see the tires completely submerged. The recovery vehicle has taken it to the garage for now and the mechanic is yet to estimate the repair cost," Nag added.

