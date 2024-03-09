UAE

UAE: Road collapses as heavy rains strike RAK

The police secured the site to ensure public safety

by

Waad Barakat
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM

Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:24 AM

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Saturday due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.

More to follow

Waad Barakat

