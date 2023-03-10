Watch: Dubai Police officers march to form stunning portraits of UAE President, Vice-President in graduation drill

Nearly 1,000 police cadets and university students specialising in various fields were awarded their degrees during the ceremony

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:38 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM

Drills that see officers marching across a field are a usual part of military and police events, as well as national occasions. But at the Dubai Police graduation ceremony on Thursday, officers took the tradition to the next level: They formed stunning portraits of the UAE's leaders — just by marching together.

The Dubai Police Academy graduated nearly 1,000 police cadets and university students specialising in various fields.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was among the top officials who attended the event. He also honoured the top students and even met two female police officers who were the first to pass the training course from outside the US.

During the ceremony, 958 former graduates of the academy carried out a military parade and wowed the crowd with a unique drill.

In a video that the Dubai Police shared, the officers were seen marching in separate lines and then coming together to create images. As they moved closer, an aerial view of the action showed them forming the faces of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Here's the clip:

The concept of the unique military formation, according to the Dubai Police, was about creating an image of 'judgment, thought, and stability'.

Towards the end of the drill, they formed two hands clasped together, flanked with some Arabic text that read "today" and "for tomorrow".

It was an impressive perfomance that drew applause from the audience, including Sheikh Hamdan.

