Dubai Police help Interpol nab 9,000 most wanted criminals involved in cases worth Dh6.19 billion

Currently, cyber fraud tops the list of international crimes, says Interpol chief

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 5:28 PM

With the Dubai Police closely working with the Interpol, as many as 9,000 criminals on the world's most-wanted list were arrested in 195 countries.

The figure came straight from Jürgen Stock, secretary-general of Interpol, as he addressed the crowd at the World Police Summit currently being held in Dubai.

Stock said these suspects were believed to have carried out financial crimes that resulted in losses worth more than €1.6 billion (Dh6.19 billion).

Besides the arrests, he said some of the most important results that came out of the UAE's partnership with Interpol are the programmes that they built to boost several countries' crime-fighting capabilities.

"More than 400 training courses [have been] delivered worldwide," he said.

Stock emphasised the importance of international cooperation to bridge security gaps. This increasingly complex reality requires international solutions and strengthening partnerships in all sectors.

Currently, he said, cyber fraud tops the list of international crimes — and these would be difficult to fight with "tools of the past".

"We need in this battle a bridge between the police and the financial sector, and for this reason, the Financial Crimes Centre in the organisation helps us confront this type of crime," Stock added

The Interpol chief is optimistic about the future, saying police forces across the globe just have to work together to build a safer world.

