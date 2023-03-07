Dubai Police launch new vehicle to enhance safety and security of residents

As part of last year’s edition, the club hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi
The Dubai Police on Tuesday launched the latest model of the Ghiyath fleet – the Ghiyath Swat version – during the World Police Summit which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7 to 9.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force is keen to achieve leadership among police agencies in the world, by equipping the department the latest technologies and advanced equipment that contribute to enhancing the safety and security of community members.
He added that Smart Ghiyat is equipped with the latest technology, and designed to achieve optimal security performance in police operations.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, stated: "We are pleased that the Ghiyath patrol, with its new version, "Swat", has joined the Dubai Police fleet, which will enhance the tactical response capabilities of the Dubai Police security patrols.
He added Dubai Police pays attention in providing the appropriate tools, including advanced vehicles to equip its cadres with the latest technologies to efficiently deal with any security event with greater speed and accuracy.
He said that the Swat tactical response vehicle follows the release of the most advanced security vehicle in the world, the Ghiyath Smart Patrol vehicle, which was officially launched during the summit conference held last year.
The Ghiyath Swat, a special-purpose vehicle that meets the industry's highest standards for tactical response, was designed, engineered, developed and manufactured by W Motors in response to the stringent requirements of the SWAT Operations Team.
The vehicle's rugged design is solidly supported by a custom-developed, high-performance suspension system, to increase payload as well as the ability to effortlessly handle multi-terrain environments.
This vehicle is complemented by a wide range of next-generation in-house technology capabilities designed to support mission safety, security and success.
The key exterior features of the Ghiyath Swat vehicle include a front bolstered roll bar, tactical side and rear steps, weapon and ammunition storage systems, a dedicated police equipment store and a crowd dispersal smoke system.
It also has two military-grade infrared LED illumination systems for night vision command and control, a discreet infrared tracking light and two rear-mounted side capsules, powered by high-intensity LED lights, and nine surveillance cameras that feature number plate recognition capabilities.
The interior is no less exciting, with facial recognition technology, driver-activated security cameras, deployed GPS tracking, instant call to the control center, two removable military-grade rear seat-mounted, android devices, and four charging docks.
