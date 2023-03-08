Sheikh Hamdan attends graduation ceremony of Dubai Police Academy cadets

Crown Prince of Dubai hands them medals and wishes them the best in their professions

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 6:56 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday, attended the graduation ceremony of police cadets and university students from the Dubai Police Academy.

In his address at the ceremony, Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, wished the new cadet officers all the best in serving their nation. He highlighted the key role of the Academy in preparing highly-qualified law enforcement personnel that are equipped with scientific knowledge and skills and are able to protect their nation and ensure its safety.

According to him, the Academy is fully committed to supporting youth in obtaining the best scientific knowledge and training in the fields of law, security, and scientific research.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan watched a military parade and performances featuring the participation of 958 former graduates.

He, along with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Police Academy, then honoured the outstanding students. He handed them medals and congratulated them on their creativity in their respective fields, and wished them all the best in their professions.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Dubai Crown Prince met with two female police officers, Shamma Al-Buflasa and Lieutenant Dana Al-Souri, during which he was briefed about their experience joining the officer's training programme at the New York Police Academy. They are the first to pass the training course from outside the US.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also congratulated the graduates and wished them success in serving their nation. He further stressed the importance of investing in human capital to drive sustainable development and achieve the country's ambitions.

In his speech, Lt. Gen. Al Marri highlighted the vital role of the Dubai Police in empowering women and youth and providing the country with qualified human cadres who contribute to supporting the state's efforts in achieving sustainable development.

The graduation ceremony included 477 male and female graduates specialising in various fields of security and law. The graduates consisted of (57) cadets from the 30th batch of the Bachelor of Law and Police Sciences programme, (38) cadets from the 2nd batch of undergraduate students in the Security and Criminal Sciences programme, and (21) cadets from the 3rd batch of female students in the same programme. The ceremony also celebrated (98) undergraduate students and (263) male and female students in foundation courses.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Staff Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with a number senior police officials, diplomatic corps members, delegates from the World Police Summit, and families of the graduates.

ALSO READ: