UAE National Day: Landmarks in Indonesia light up in Emirates colours

Buildings, malls, banks and establishments in Jakarta and Sumatra illuminated in colours of flag

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 4:07 PM

While the country is celebrating its 51st National Day in a glorious way, Indonesia has also joined the celebrations with several iconic landmarks in Jakarta and Sumatra displaying the colours of the UAE flag.

From the National Monument – one of the identities of the capital city of Jakarta, to ministry buildings, malls, banks and establishments illuminated in red, green, white, and black colours.

“Just like how the UAE celebrated Indonesia's Independence Day in August by displaying our national flag, we too want to celebrate this auspicious day by displaying the UAE flag in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo also talked via the phone to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to congratulate the latter and sent his best wishes to the leaders and people of the UAE,” Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, noted.

Other landmarks included Welcome Monument, Ministry of the Environment and Forestry, National Cyber and Crypto Agency, Bank Central Asia, Mall Taman Anggrek, Telkom Indonesia Tower, INALUM Building and others.

The ambassador underlined that the gesture was a reflection of the growing bilateral relations.

“This is one of the ways in highlighting the even more close bilateral relation between the two nations. It is a form of respect and also part of celebrating the closeness of the people of the countries.”

Also, Sinarmas, one of the biggest MNCs of Indonesia, displayed the UAE flag at 35 locations in Jakarta and Tangerang in Java.

“I sincerely pray that God almighty grants the UAE and the leaders his blessings, and bestows them with prosperity, peace, advancement, and kindness. May the relation between Indonesia and the UAE grow solid,” Bagis added.

