UAE National Day: Etihad Rail coach rolls in with passengers at epic show

The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi

By Wam Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 11:13 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, waved to people inside an Etihad Rail passenger coach as the world got its first glimpse of the UAE’s highly anticipated state-of-the-art high-speed railway transportation syste on Friday.

The futuristic and sleek-looking wagon with enthusiastic passengers was displayed during an awe-inspiring 51st National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi. The spectacular show took place inside a sophisticated tunnel structure powered by advanced technologies, dazzling light works, live orchestra and vibrant performances.

Also attending the show were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of Emirates Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla of Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

As the aerodynamically designed rail wagon, positioned on a raised platform, slowly made its way into the arena, people were seen sitting on modern and comfortable chairs just like a plane. There were two seats on each side, and Emiratis and residents, young and old, were seen chatting in a relaxed atmosphere and some reading a newspaper or a book.

Children and elders were seen fervently waving through the windows. Sheikh Mohamed led the way in greeting them and waved back. The President was seen brimming with pride as his eyes looked at the future and realisation of aspirations to further enhance people-to-people connection.

Khuloud Al Mazrouei, railways civil engineer, who was part of the presentation flashed on the screen, summed up the joy and emotions: “My mother taught me how to dream and how to strive for the nation by connecting the seven emirates. Like my mother, I’m witnessing the fruits of our labour being reaped on our land through the Etihad Rail.”

The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. Each train will have a seating capacity of more than 400 passengers and run up to a speed of 200kmph.

Passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from the capital to Fujairah in 100 minutes. By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually.

The passenger trains will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies that suit the topography and climate of the UAE to ensure high performance, efficiency, and reliability.

The trains will be equipped with modern amenities, including infotainment systems, charging stations, and more, along with food and beverages and ample legroom, in addition to an advanced air-conditioning system, to meet the needs of all. There will also be different seating segments, including first-class, business-class, and economy too.