We look to the future with confidence: UAE President shares message after National Day celebration

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was joined by Rulers of the Emirates at the spectacular show

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:05 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:10 AM

The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took to social media on Friday to express his joy at joining the Rulers of the Emirates at the official National Day celebration while reflecting on the country's achievements.

“I was honoured to join my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates for our nation’s 51st UAE National Day celebrations,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

“On this day, we reflect on the achievements of our past and look to the future with confidence and determination. May God continue to protect the UAE and its people,” he added.

The spectacular show held at Abu Dhabi National Exhbition Centre (ADNEC) took place inside a sophisticated tunnel structure powered by advanced technologies, dazzling light works, live orchestra and vibrant performances.

Also attending the show were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of Emirates Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.