Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark UAE National Day

The world's tallest building was lit in the colours of the country's national flag

Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:49 AM

The colours of the UAE flag illuminated the world’s tallest building to pay tribute to the country’s National Day.

Scores of visitors and residents turned up at the popular Dubai landmark to see the spectacle as the Burj Khalifa was lit in red, black, white and green, while the National Anthem ‘Ishi Biladi’ played in the background.

