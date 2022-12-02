UAE: Over 60 nationalities to join hands to create biggest art experience

'She has chosen the UAE National Day, an important day for us to remember forever,' says one father after the birth of his daughter
Abu Dhabi will witness the union of artists from more than 60 countries to celebrate UAE National Day. Artscrafts, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdul Rahman Al Moalla, and the Indian Embassy, is organising the event titled “Ehtifal Al Emarat” at the Abu Dhabi Theatre, Abu Dhabi on December 3 and 4.
The art festival is a union of different artistic styles from various parts of the world and will be open to the public. The event also offers live art experiences and panel talks and cultural programmes of various kinds to celebrate unity, solidarity, and sustainability.
The major highlight of “Ehtifal Al Emarat” is the Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of nationalities in an art lesson, to be held on Saturday. Renowned artists from various countries will also join hands to create a 51-metre-long painting to spread the message of sustainability to the world.
The organisers said the panel discussion to be held on Sunday is a great opportunity to interact with experts from different fields who will be connecting art, nature, and life at various levels. The event will also help students, artists and art lovers to connect with some of the best artists from different parts of the world.
The event is organised in association with the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi.
According to Anil Kejriwal, founder of Artscrafts, said the members associated with the group are working relentlessly for thevlast one month to make it the event the best art carnival of the UAE.
