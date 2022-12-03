UAE President receives phone call from Pakistani PM

Shahbaz Sharif wishes the UAE and its people further development and prosperity on National Day

By Wam Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:07 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a telephone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during which the latter congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's 51st National Day.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also wished the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sharif's kind gesture and the sincere feelings he showed towards the UAE and its people, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Pakistan and its people.

