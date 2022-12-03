UAE President receives phone call from Pakistani PM

'This is out of gratitude to this good land, which I came to 20 years ago,' says the girl's father; this is his eighth child
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a telephone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during which the latter congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's 51st National Day.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan also wished the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sharif's kind gesture and the sincere feelings he showed towards the UAE and its people, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Pakistan and its people.
ALSO READ:
'This is out of gratitude to this good land, which I came to 20 years ago,' says the girl's father; this is his eighth child
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier gave a speech about learning from the past and looking forward to the future
'She has chosen the UAE National Day, an important day for us to remember forever,' says one father after the birth of his daughter
We take a look at some of the doodles created for the occasion over the last few years, including those that feature iconic animals
The initial focus will be on vegetables and bakery items, with the possibility of expansion into dairy and meat products in the future
The Dubai Crown Prince climbed the stairs for less than 38 minutes and shared a selfie at his finish line
Top officials and businessmen commend the efforts of nation's founding fathers
Dubai Police's Air Wing renews pledge and allegiance to nation's wise leadership