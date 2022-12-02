Watch: UAE leaders attend National Day official celebration

VP, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and other top officials also witness spectacular ceremony

Photos: Wam/DMO

By Wam Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:18 AM

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 51st National Day Official Celebration held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Also attending were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE leaders were accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the UAE’s 51st National Day, and wished him prolonged health and happiness, and continued success in leading the country on the path of prosperity and development.

The grand celebration also saw the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; heikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, high-ranking officials and diplomats, and guests.

The officialcelebration kicked off to the sounds of the UAE national anthem, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra along with several Emirati musicians. This was followed by a segment commemorating the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which showcased his lasting impact as a leader, whose reign saw countless achievements in environmental preservation, sustainability, technology, economic development, education, among others.

The grand event also featured a number of tech-powered shows and performances highlighting a roster of the UAE's pioneers in various fields; as well as a wide range of thrilling segments spotlighting the UAE's past and present, and its bold and ambitious initiatives and plans for the future.