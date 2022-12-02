51st UAE National Day: Etisalat launches special scheme and 50% discounts for Emirati startups

Services are part of telco's contributing efforts as one of the key partner of the National Programme for SMEs

The new service will also include a business proposition that will meet the digital needs of businesses including mobility plans. - File photo

By WAM Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 3:52 PM

Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat e& in collaboration with Ministry of Economy (MoE) on Friday announced the launch of a special programme for the Emirati startups registered at MoE's National Programme for SMEs along with discounts of up to 50 per cent as part of the celebrations for 51st UAE National Day.

These services are part of etisalat by e&'s contributing efforts as one of the key partner of the National Programme for SMEs. The programme established under the ministry is aimed at providing entrepreneurs and SMEs a platform for them to connect and access several services and initiatives available to bring them growth in their journey through partnerships between government and private sectors.

The new service will also include a business proposition that will meet the digital needs of businesses including mobility plans. In addition to the package, the startup community will also enjoy 50 per cent discount for telecom and ICT services.

This initiative will support Emiratis to kickstart their business as it will deliver an all an all-inclusive compilation of services ranging from company formation and business setup services, digital solutions, ICT services, telecom essentials and many more. Members of the Emirati Startup programme also get access to a dedicated business consultant, along with special offers on all business setup services and admission to events held for the growth of the business community.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, said, "We have always strived to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and companies to build and contribute to the new economic model based on diversity, innovation and sustainability. This was led by focusing on the competencies and following the directives of the wise leadership that are in line with the objectives and principles of year of the fiftieth and the UAE Centennial 2071."

He said that the partnership with etisalat by e& will provide incentives that enhance the competitive capabilities supporting the efforts of the Ministry to achieve the country's ambitious vision of maximising the contribution of the SME sector and entrepreneur community towards the country's GDP.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e&, said: "This is a great way to celebrate such a milestone celebration for the country and support our growing Emirati startup community in the country. As part of the National programme for SMEs this gives another opportunity to contribute to the UAE leadership's vision of empowering the next generation to be leaders of tomorrow.