UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from tonight

Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
A traffic diversion can be expected on a key road in Abu Dhabi starting tonight, according to the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
In an advisory, the ITC said there will be partial road closures on the ramp towards Yas Island - Abu Dhabi for five days.
The left lane of the ramp will be closed from 10pm tonight (Friday, June 2) to 5am on Monday, June 5. Then, the right lane will be shut from 5am, Monday, June 5, until 5am on Wednesday, June 7, the ITC said.
Here's a map for your guidance; the green marks represent open roads:
The ITC called on drivers to exercise caution and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
ALSO READ:
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers
The disease threatens about 700,000 people worldwide annually, but when effectively treated, symptoms can be managed and patients can live a largely normal life
Leading national firms announcing their intention to invest Dh110 billion over next 10 years to purchase 300 products from local manufacturers
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media
The head of the Haj committee emphasises importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to maintain service quality during peak travel seasons
Authorities urge public against clicking on suspicious links and refraining from sharing confidential information