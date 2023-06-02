UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from tonight

Authority calls on drivers to exercise caution and abide by traffic rules and regulations

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 11:43 AM

A traffic diversion can be expected on a key road in Abu Dhabi starting tonight, according to the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

In an advisory, the ITC said there will be partial road closures on the ramp towards Yas Island - Abu Dhabi for five days.

The left lane of the ramp will be closed from 10pm tonight (Friday, June 2) to 5am on Monday, June 5. Then, the right lane will be shut from 5am, Monday, June 5, until 5am on Wednesday, June 7, the ITC said.

Here's a map for your guidance; the green marks represent open roads:

The ITC called on drivers to exercise caution and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: