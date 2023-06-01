UAE: New speed limit announced for key road in Abu Dhabi; change takes effect on June 4

Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023

The speed limit on Abu Dhabi's Sweihan Road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport — has been revised, the emirate's authorities announced on Thursday.

From 140kmph, the new speed limit will be 120kmph starting Sunday, June 4, according to a join advisory released by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre.

Signboards have been put up to notify drivers of the change.

Studies have shown that reducing speed limits can help improve traffic safety, the Abu Dhabi Police said. Motorists are urged to watch their speed and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

