New radars, speed limit system: 4 UAE traffic schemes launched to monitor drivers, violations this year

64% of the surveyed Emiratis say they are not satisfied with their current salaries while only 36% are happy with what they were getting
Authorities in the UAE have introduced several new traffic systems in order to prevent accidents and increase safety for both motorists and pedestrians.
There are also new fines being applied for violations that endanger safety and security on the road.
Here are some of the most recent fines and systems introduced in the country:
The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system across highways in the UAE Capital. The radar-like devices have been installed along the highways to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions.
Different colours flash on the system to alert drivers; here is what they mean:
- Red and blue: Alerts drivers of a traffic accident ahead.
- Yellow: Warning about adverse weather conditions like fog, dust or rain.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has installed smart speed limit signs in school zones, residential areas, and pedestrian crossings. The interactive signs are powered by a smart speed detection system. At the top of the signs is the speed limit of the road. It captures the speed of vehicles passing by in real-time. If the vehicle is within the limit, the sign displays in green the actual speed, along with a smiling emoji. If not, the speed is shown in red with a sad emoji, alerting the driver to slow down.
Speed limits in school zones vary from 30 to 40kmph in the UAE, with fines ranging between Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on how fast the motorist goes over the limit. In residential areas, the limits vary between 25 to 40kmph.
The Umm Al Quwain Police introduced new solar-powered, automatically controlled radars to monitor and catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings on April 3 this year.
Police said that the radars have been activated to reduce the number of run-over accidents and subsequent losses of life and property caused by some motorists who fail to stop at pedestrian crossings.
As per traffic regulations, motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians.
In February, authorities announced projects that independently connect the traffic system of the UAE with Bahrain and Qatar. This new integrated system enables the exchange of information on traffic violations committed by drivers.
ALSO READ:
64% of the surveyed Emiratis say they are not satisfied with their current salaries while only 36% are happy with what they were getting
With a selection of 360 pre-owned cars available for live bidding, the event aimed to cater to a diverse range of preferences and budgets
The biggest challenge is to maintain the top spot, the Dubai Ruler tells players of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club
An orchestra of 120 musicians was among the highlights of the grand opening ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities
Khaleej Times gives you the details on key features, immersive experiences and tickets
He was wearing a white dishdasha and a red ghutra (head covering)
The fluctuating weather conditions caused their craft to go down
Shoppers can get the best deals and prices on everything from furniture and home goods to clothes and make-up