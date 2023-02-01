UAE, Bahrain to share information on drivers' traffic violations

26-year-old Mohammed Jasem Al Zaabi passes out from MBZUAI, despite being on wheelchair with SMA - Type 2
A new project that connects the traffic systems between the UAE and Bahrain and enables the exchange of information on traffic violations committed by drivers has been rolled out, authorities have announced.
During a meeting of the Joint Security Committee between the two countries which was held on Tuesday, officials said the system for linking traffic systems between the two countries had been completed and launched within an integrated GCC project.
The move followed several meetings between the committees and technical work teams of the two nations in selecting networks, exchanging documents and requirements for linking services, and piloting the system, leading to the inauguration stage that was completed on Tuesday January 31, in order to enhance smart services.
The new system is aimed at enhancing the quality of life for GCC societies, according to officials.
During the meeting, authorities discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the police fields and the course of the traffic fines linking project within a Gulf initiative to link all countries of the GCC with a technical system for this purpose.
The meeting also discussed activating regulations and joint linking of criminal systems.
