UAE: Police issue clarification for viral post regarding traffic fines

A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM

The Ajman Police have denied a viral claim that surveillance cameras on the emirate's streets are used to detect traffic violations and issue fines.

The police said the post on social media is fake.

The authority said it would investigate who posted the claim and arrest the suspect.

The UAE has a zero tolerance policy against fake news. A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information.