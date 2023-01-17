UAE: Unlicensed motorbikes to be seized in new police crackdown

Officers will be patrolling all roads and internal streets to ensure traffic rule compliance during the month-long duration of the campaign

Tue 17 Jan 2023

Motorbike owners in Ras Al Khaimah are urged to check their registration papers and ensure that these are valid, the police have said as they rolled out a campaign to crack down on unlicensed two-wheelers.

Brig-Gen Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Traffic Awareness and Culture Team at the Federal Traffic Council, said that the drive will run for an entire month and cover all areas of the emirate.

It will zero in on motorbikes and bicycles that violate safety rules and regulations.

Brig-Gen Al Naqbi called on motorcycle owners to get their bikes checked at service centres and take them to roads only after obtaining a licence.

Officers will be deployed to all roads in the emirate — including internal streets — to be on the lookout for unregistered motorbikes, as well as cyclists who fail to follow traffic laws, added Lt-Col Salem Bourguiba, head of the Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the Campaign Team.

Violators could get their bikes confiscated, the officer stressed.

The campaign is an extension of the drive that has been implemented last year, aiming to boost road safety.

Residents are encouraged to report violations or disturbances in neighbourhoods by dialling 0509990299, Lt-Col Bourguiba added.

