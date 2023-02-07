UAE announces integrated traffic violations system with Qatar

A similar project was launched last week by the Ministry of Interior, linking the system with Bahrain

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 6:24 PM

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the launch of a new traffic system that links the UAE to Qatar. The system enables the exchange of information on traffic violations committed by drivers from both countries.

During a meeting of the Joint Security Committee between the two countries, which was held recently, officials said the system for linking traffic systems between the two countries had been completed and launched within an integrated GCC project.

The move followed several meetings between the committees and technical work teams of the two nations in selecting networks, exchanging documents and requirements for linking services, and piloting the system in order to enhance smart services.

The MoI had last week announced rolling out a similar project that connects the traffic systems between the UAE and Bahrain.

According to officials, the new system aimed at enhancing the quality of life for GCC societies.

During the meetings between UAE officials and those from Qatar and Bahrain, authorities discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the police fields and the course of the traffic fines linking project within a Gulf initiative to link all countries of the GCC with a technical system for this purpose.

The MoI earlier said that the meetings also discussed activating regulations and joint linking of criminal systems.

