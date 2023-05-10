UAE: New smart speed limit signs set up near schools, residential areas in Sharjah

Force arrested nearly 50 per cent of suspects in drug-related crimes in the UAE during the first quarter of 2023
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has taken a significant step towards improving road safety by installing intelligent speed limit signs in sensitive areas of the city. The smart signs have been placed in school zones, residential areas, and pedestrian crossings to help ensure the safety of all road users.
Equipped with a smart speed detection system, these signs display the actual speed of the passing vehicle and relay this information to the driver through colour coding and facial expressions displayed on the sign.
When a vehicle travels within the safe speed range, the sign displays green with a smiling face. When a driver exceeds the speed limit, the sign turns red with a frowning look, alerting the driver to slow down.
The new signs aim to encourage drivers to stay within the safe speed limits, which will significantly reduce the risk of accidents in sensitive areas.
