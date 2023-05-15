UAE: Spotted these flashing devices on Abu Dhabi highways? Police announce new road alert system

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Arab Reading Challenge becomes largest literacy initiative in the world
Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year
The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system across highways in the UAE Capital. The radar-like devices have been installed along the highways to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions. The aim is to enhance road safety, the police said.
Different colours flash on the system to alert drivers of traffic incidents or weather conditions.
The flash alerts are powered by solar energy and batteries. They are visible from a distance of up to 200 metres during the day and night.
Many residents posted on social media that they had spotted the devices, with some calling it a “good idea”, while others applauded the police for the initiative.
The smart alert system is the latest in a series of road safety measures the Abu Dhabi Police have launched:
ALSO READ:
Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year
The platform enables small and medium businesses to unlock benefits of the bilateral agreement
The Pledge a Library initiative aims to provide books to under-resourced and forcibly displaced Arab children worldwide, ensuring their fundamental right to read
Bright lighting helps lifeguards monitor the swimmers, and electronic screens display safety awareness messages for beachgoers
The second prize of Dh200,000 was split between 16 winners
The traditional boat — a common sight in the Emirate's waters — can carry eight riders
PJSCs and private firms will be subject to a nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year, that starts on or after June 1, 2023
Craig Billing is convinced in customer’s willingness to spend on luxury hotels, food and beverage and entertainment experiences, but Wynn Al Marjan Island to be much more akin to Las Vegas operations