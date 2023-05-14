UAE: Dh500 fine, 6 black points for drivers not stopping at pedestrian crossings

Traffic patrols will emphasise the importance of granting pedestrians the right of way when crossing streets

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 2:05 PM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 2:13 PM

Some drivers disregard traffic regulations and show a complete lack of respect for pedestrians using designated crossings. Many drivers seem preoccupied with things other than the road, which puts pedestrians at risk.

In response to these concerns, the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Umm Al Quwain Police has launched an awareness campaign. The campaign aims to promote traffic awareness among all road users, establish the importance of adhering to traffic laws, and emphasise the rights of pedestrians to cross the road safely.

Colonel Khaled Ali Muhammad Bouaseiba, the Director of Traffic Administration and Patrols, highlighted that this campaign aligns with the Ministry of Interior's strategy and the General Command of the Police of Umm Al Quwain, which aims to implement various traffic awareness programs.

The campaign's primary goal is to educate pedestrians about traffic laws and their rights while crossing roads. Traffic patrols will emphasise the importance of granting pedestrians the right of way when crossing streets while encouraging pedestrians to use designated areas for their safety.

Colonel Bouaseiba referred to Article 69 of the traffic laws, which states that pedestrians have priority in areas designated for crossing. Those who fail to comply with this law will be subject to penalties. Violating this law incurs a fine of Dh500 and adds six black points to the driver's license.

It has been observed that some drivers fail to stop at designated pedestrian crossings, particularly in commercial and industrial areas. Drivers intentionally ignore the need to stop for pedestrians and continue driving, disregarding the people waiting on both sides of the road, hoping for vehicles to stop so they can cross safely.

In a social media post, Ras Al Khaimah transport authority also alerted drivers to allow pedestrians to cross, and pedestrians on their part should make sure to cross the road from designated crossings.

Colonel Bouaseiba urged all drivers and pedestrians to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them. He appreciated the cooperation of traffic safety authorities and the entire community in implementing the traffic safety concept.

ALSO READ: