Video: Smart speed limit signals help motorists avoid speeding in Abu Dhabi

Drivers are shown a frowning red emoji when the speed limit is exceeded but receive green smiling emoji when driving within permitted pace

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 10:23 AM

After spotting the new road alert system across highways in the UAE Capital, residents have now observed 'smart traffic signals' with an emoji near a tourist destination in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists travelling to Marsa Mina, a maritime waterfront destination, can find the smart traffic light system flash a green smiling emoji when within the 60-km speed limit or frown in red when exceeded.

The vehicle's speed is also flashed from a fair distance, which allows any speeding vehicle to slow down to the stipulated limit, thereby turning the red emoji into the green. And for those driving within the 60-km limit, the green smile is a motivation to drive responsibly on the street leading to the busy Corniche area.

Motorists frequenting Al Mina said that the smart traffic light system has been in place for a few months now, displaying an angry emoji in red when they speed above 60kms, which has made them stick to the permitted limit.

However, this is not the first of a kind instance as such innovative ideas have been implemented in other emirates of the country.

Separately, Abu Dhabi Police recently launched a road alert system across highways in the emirate using coloured lights to alert motorists of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions. The local authorities have deployed all these measures to enhance road safety across the emirate.

Additionally, the local authorities have stressed the importance of following road safety rules by regularly releasing informative videos on social media platforms highlighting the dangers of speeding, tailgating and jaywalking.

