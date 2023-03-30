UAE: New Dh400 fine announced for driving below minimum speed on major road

Warning notices shall be issued to violators once the new rule comes into effect in April

Screengrab from video posted by the Abu Dhabi Police

Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 2:38 PM

Starting April, Abu Dhabi will be implementing a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road — and from May 1, violators will be fined Dh400, police said on Thursday.

Officials of the Abu Dhabi Police explained that the maximum speed on this major highway will be 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph shall apply on the first and second lanes from the left.

Slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.

Once the rule comes into effect in April, warning notices shall be issued to those who will be caught driving below 120kmph on the designated lanes. Then on May 1, a Dh400 fine will apply, the authorities said.

Maj-Gen Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, director of the Central Operations Sector, urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules.

"Implementing the minimum speed is aimed at boosting road safety. It will urge slow vehicles to use appropriate lanes," he said.

The officer also reminded drivers to always make sure roads are clear before changing lanes and to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

