RTA's digital channels generate Dh3.5 billion in 2022 with record 814 million transactions

The Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) digital channels have generated a total of Dh3.5 billion, with a record 814 million digital transactions.
These numbers showcase a 20 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 30 per cent increase in the number of users of digital services.
The RTA officials revealed these figures for the year 2022 on Sunday, stating that the number of transactions, users and revenue streams through RTA’s digital channels reflected a phenomenal growth in this period as compared to 2021.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “In 2022 RTA recorded 814 million digital transactions up from 676 million in 2021, reflecting a robust growth rate of 20 per cent. In addition, revenues in 2022 totalled Dh3.5 billion, an increase of 10 per cent from the preceding year. The number of registered users increased by 30 per cent to 1.3 million users, while the number of in-app transactions increased by 197 per cent to 3.7 million transactions.”
He explains that RTA aims to deliver top-notch services to rank Dubai as the smartest city in roads and transportation worldwide.
These initiatives are aligned with RTA’s vision ‘The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility’ and reflect a commitment to providing safe and smooth mobility driven by advanced networks as well as innovative and sustainable roads and transport services.
“The adoption of agility management techniques in digitisation projects, contributed to achieving these positive results. It is attributed to departmental communication, swift adaptation to technology trends, and a host of aspiring targets set. The S’hail app was used to plan over 20 million public transport journeys representing a 174 per cent rise compared to 2021. In addition, when comparing last two years the number of app users increased by 73 per cent,” explained Al Tayer.
In 2022, RTA introduced an array of digital services, including the release of smart applications and the introduction of new features across various platforms.
One example is the Vehicle Purchase and Sale service, which allows customers to complete transactions remotely, eliminating the need for physical presence. This service was recognized with the prestigious 'UAE Innovates' Award in the Automating Government Transactions category.
Parking services have implemented various improvements, one of which is the ability to utilise Apple Pay for paying parking fees. This feature has garnered more than 2.2 million transactions since its inception.
To enhance customer awareness, they have also started informing customers about free parking days on holidays. Moreover, the RTA has introduced a convenient feature that enables users to promptly access their virtual vehicle registration cards by including the vehicle registration details in the "Apple Pass" wallet.
In 2018, RTA embarked on its first foray into utilising artificial intelligence technologies by introducing Mahboub Chatbot. This innovative system acts as a primary platform for delivering RTA's services through various digital channels, including smart apps, the RTA website, and WhatsApp.
Mahboub Chatbot offers a comprehensive range of 364 services and features to customers. During the year 2022, it facilitated over two million conversations, with the most popular service being the payment of parking fees via WhatsApp, which eliminated the need for customers to incur text message charges. Moreover, this platform provides convenient services such as driver's licence renewal and vehicle registration, even enabling customers to directly request new registration cards for delivery.
