RTA conducts inspections to ensure Dubai Metro safety

Dubai: Low-income families to get fire detection systems at home as part of Dh30-million safety project
The new system, equipped with smart technologies, can help keep houses safe around the clock
The Rail Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted a series of inspections to ensure the safety of the Dubai Metro infrastructure.
According to RTA, seven inspection campaigns were conducted from January to June this year to monitor the Rail Right-Of-Way infractions and identify potential risks to the infrastructure of Dubai Metro rail facilities, bridges, stations, and tunnels.
RTA said: “The inspections were undertaken to discover any violations or unauthorised activities including the setup of kiosks, and outdoor seating arrangements for retail outlets within the Rail Protection Zones. These inspections were specifically designed to examine the tower cranes operating within the zone.”
“The inspections were designed to ensure these tower cranes are compliant with the terms and conditions outlined in the certificate,” RTA added.
The RTA also checked telecommunication towers assets situated within the Rail Protection Zone. Another campaign focused specifically on high risk projects to closely monitor and track the progression of these installations and ensure that they do not cause any damage on the infrastructure of the rail facilities.
Dubai Metro has Red and Green Lines, which together span 89.3 kilometres connecting 53 stations using a fleet of 129 trains. The facilities and services provided at Dubai Metro stations are ranked among the top globally.
ALSO READ:
The new system, equipped with smart technologies, can help keep houses safe around the clock
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other utility service providers offer guidelines on how to ensure that wastage and spending are minimal
Your vehicle will even be delivered to your home right after repairs, which will be carried out at an authorised workshop
An all-new groovy twist to Arabic fan favourite ‘AlHamdullah wa Chefnakom’ takes viewers on a joy ride across the world-class leisure and entertainment attractions
In a video that has now gone viral, he was also seen waving, smiling, and speaking to a little girl
Until September 15, no outdoor work under direct sunlight is allowed from 12.30pm to 3pm daily, according to the national policy
The country has slashed retail petrol prices by 21 fils per litre for the month of June across all three variants of Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus
With regular assessments of road conditions, authorities across the country roll out speed limit adjustments as necessary; here's a guide to recent advisories