RTA conducts inspections to ensure Dubai Metro safety

The goal was to check for violations and identify potential risks to the infrastructure, including rail facilities, bridges, stations, and tunnels

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 3:15 PM

The Rail Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted a series of inspections to ensure the safety of the Dubai Metro infrastructure.

According to RTA, seven inspection campaigns were conducted from January to June this year to monitor the Rail Right-Of-Way infractions and identify potential risks to the infrastructure of Dubai Metro rail facilities, bridges, stations, and tunnels.

RTA said: “The inspections were undertaken to discover any violations or unauthorised activities including the setup of kiosks, and outdoor seating arrangements for retail outlets within the Rail Protection Zones. These inspections were specifically designed to examine the tower cranes operating within the zone.”

“The inspections were designed to ensure these tower cranes are compliant with the terms and conditions outlined in the certificate,” RTA added.

The RTA also checked telecommunication towers assets situated within the Rail Protection Zone. Another campaign focused specifically on high risk projects to closely monitor and track the progression of these installations and ensure that they do not cause any damage on the infrastructure of the rail facilities.

Dubai Metro has Red and Green Lines, which together span 89.3 kilometres connecting 53 stations using a fleet of 129 trains. The facilities and services provided at Dubai Metro stations are ranked among the top globally.

