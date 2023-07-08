Dubai's RTA announces delays on these bus routes until July 23

He recalled fond memories of their time spent together
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted bus users that there would service delays on some of the routes in the emirate from Saturday until July 23.
The RTA said that the delays were due to the Falcon Intersection Road closure.
"Service delay expected on Bus routes 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 21, 29, 33, 44, 61, 61D, 66, 67, 83, 91, 93, 95, C01, C03, C05, C18, X13, X02, X23, E100, E306, E201, X92 & N55 from Sat, July 8 till Sun, July 23, 2023 due to Falcon Intersection Rd closure. Depart early to reach smoothly," RTA said in an advisory.
Earlier, the RTA had alerted drivers to expected traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate starting this midnight until July 23.
He recalled fond memories of their time spent together
