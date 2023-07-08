Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on these key roads from tomorrow until July 23

Narrating her story, Kyra said that she observed that not many girls around her shared the same passion, which is when she decided to try and spread the love
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expected traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate starting this midnight until July 23.
Motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Streets' intersection.
The delays are expected to last for two weeks, starting at midnight, July 9, until 5am on July 23, the RTA said in an advisory.
Drivers are advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes, which include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait, or Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Streets, authority added.
Here's a map of the affected roads:
