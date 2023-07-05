UAE

New traffic law in Dubai: Dh50,000 penalty for serious violations starting from July 6

The emirate will implement a series of amendments made to the traffic law

by

Angel Tesorero

 /

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 7:38 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 7:45 PM

Reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences in Dubai that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released. These are among a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai that will come into effect on Thursday, July 6.

According to the amended law, a Dh50,000 penalty needs to be paid for vehicles impounded for the following violations:

  • Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads.
  • Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties.
  • Jumping a red light.
  • Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged, obscured, or unlawfully used number plate.
  • Deliberately colliding with a police vehicle or intentionally causing damage to it

More details to follow

More news from UAE