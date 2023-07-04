Up to Dh3,000 traffic fine in UAE: Police warn against multiple illegal overtaking violations in new campaign

The recent Eid Guaranteed Raffles saw winners from diverse regions, including India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more
The Ajman Police on Tuesday launched a campaign against illegal overtaking — a serious traffic violation punishable by hefty fines.
Motorists caught overtaking improperly would have to pay penalties of up to Dh3,000, along with one-year driving licence suspension and black points depending on the offence, the police warned.
In its awareness drive, the authorities highlighted three wrong overtaking practices that could get a driver fined:
>>Overtaking on the road shoulder:
Penalty: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
>>Dangerously moving onto the road:
Penalty: Dh600 fine, 6 black points
>>Truck drivers overtaking where overtaking is prohibited:
Penalty: Dh3,000 fine, one-year driving licence suspension
Running until June, the awareness campaign titled 'No to Wrong Overtaking' is part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to boost road safety across the Emirates.
Major Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, stressed that failure to follow overtaking rules comes with serious dangers that could put lives at risk.
The new campaign highlights the importance of complying with traffic rules at all times.
Drivers are urged to observe regulations on both internal and external roads and abide by speed limits, along with other rules that have been put in place to curb traffic accidents.
