Dh500 traffic fine in UAE: Vehicle slams into road barriers, cuts across 5 lanes after tyre burst

Police share shocking video to remind drivers of the importance of regularly checking their car's condition

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM

Urging motorists to take all necessary precautions before hitting the road, the Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday shared a shocking video showing the dangers of driving a vehicle with worn-out tyres.

In the clip, a sedan is seen slamming into concrete barrier on the left side of the road shortly after one of its rear tyres blew out. Now out of control with only four tyres on the ground, the car then cuts across the five-lane highway, crashing into the fence on the right side.

Considering that there were more than 10 vehicles — including a school bus — passing through the road at the time, the scenario could have easily turned into a horrific multi-vehicle accident.

Based on the video, it appeared like no major crash took place — although a couple of SUVs had to abruptly stop in the middle of the road because of the obstruction.

Here's the clip:

As summer heat peaks, drivers are reminded to always check their tyres' condition as chances of blowouts typically increase amidst rising temperatures, the Abu Dhabi Police said in its latest road safety campaign.

Driving a vehicle with damaged or worn-out tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment, according to the police, citing Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Motorist should make sure their tyres conform to specifications and are compatible with their vehicles. They should also check their capacity; the temperature they can withstand; when they were manufactured; and whether they are suitable for long roadtrips, the authorities said.

ALSO READ: