Abu Dhabi: Delivery riders not allowed on fast lanes on roads as new traffic rules announced

Authorities specify lanes that riders must use on roads with speed limits of 100kmph or above

Delivery bike riders will only be permitted to use the right lane on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and above in Abu Dhabi, the local authorities have announced among a slew of measures to reduce accidents and for the welfare of motorcyclists.

As per the new rules, motorcyclists cannot use the fast lanes, i.e., the left-most lanes on the roads with 100km/h and more, which are primarily on the major highways and the expressways as most road network inside the city range between 60km/h to 100km/h.

So, when motorcyclists are on 3- and 4-lane roads of 100km/h and above speed limits, they can ride only on the two tracks from the right side. And they can use three tracks from the right side on a 5-lane road.

The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi, presided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, including the Integrated Transport Centre, the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, and the Department of Health, launched this comprehensive plan to enhance traffic safety for delivery motorcyclists.

The committee noted the decision is in line with the framework aiming to regulate traffic movement on roads and maintain a high level of safety for all road users by limiting the dangerous driving of delivery motorcyclists. This includes speeding – particularly on busy roads and highways – and disregarding traffic, road instructions, and signals. In addition to driving on the wrong side of the road, sudden lane swerving and failure to properly use turn signals indicate turning and lane swerving.

The plan to improve the traffic safety of delivery motorcyclists includes a number of procedures, regulatory decisions, and traffic and safety initiatives striving towards improving the quality of work and enhancing the traffic safety levels among motorcyclists working within the delivery sector. The plan seeks to develop partnerships with companies operating in the delivery sector by fine-tuning the level of qualification, and education and providing continuous training for drivers and motorcyclists working in this sector.

Training, internship programmes

The ITC has developed a training programme for delivery motorcyclists and has implemented an internship programme for supervisors from various delivery companies operating in Abu Dhabi. The supervisors, in turn, have started organising internal training programmes for their drivers. At the end of each programme, drivers will undergo a written test that qualifies them to practice their jobs in the delivery sector. The ITC will oversee the testing and certification process and will require drivers to obtain certificates of good conduct that should be renewed annually as a prerequisite for obtaining a professional license.

3,000 parking areas, rest stops

The plan also consists of establishing designated parking areas for delivery bikes, with more than 2,800 parking spots in Abu Dhabi and 200 in Al Ain. There will also be several initiatives during summer aimed at improving the quality of life of delivery bike drivers and easing the hot atmosphere by providing them with permanent rest stops in carefully selected spots, which will be launched in Abu Dhabi as the first phase. The ITC has also provided parking permits for six buses designated as temporary rest stops for delivery drivers in Abu Dhabi City, Khalifa City, Mohamed bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City and the Shahama area.

The plan is part of an integrated project that seeks to reduce the annual number of traffic accidents that lead to the death and injury of workers in this vital sector by continuously improving the standards and practices adopted by delivery drivers in this field.

Plan based on local studies

The plan was launched following several local studies that aspire to understand better the causes of traffic accidents involving drivers and bikers in this sector. This is carried out in conjunction with reviews of the current evaluation and training standards for drivers applying for a professional license in Abu Dhabi, leading to the launch of an integrated high-quality plan that is being applied at different stages.

The plan seeks to test and implement modern traffic-control methods and regulations, in addition, to intensifying training and traffic awareness-raising programmes and campaigns through social media, spread safe traffic culture through media platforms, organise lectures to enhance communication with various segments of society and urge road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to ensure the safety of national property, which in turn achieves road traffic safety.

