UAE: Number of Emiratis working in private sector jump by 170% since 2021

In a new historic record, the number of Emiratis working in the private sector at the end of 2023 has touched nearly 96,000 – a jump of 170 per cent since 2021, according to data shared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Human Resources (MoHRE).

This was announced at the launch of the second edition of ‘Making Emiratisation a Success Guide for 2024’ launched by staffing and HR solutions firm TASC in cooperation with MoHRE on Monday.

According to a study conducted by TASC, 77.65 per cent of UAE nationals use Nafis initiative for job searches, with 56.64 per cent endorsing its helpfulness in their job search and career journey.

The study found that the majority of Emiratis – 73.67 per cent – are satisfied with their current jobs. It said 62.8 per cent Emiratis prioritise work-life balance, for 59 per cent job security comes first while 58.4 per cent prioritise career development .

It was also revealed that more than half – 52.30 per cent – of the employers prefer hiring UAE nationals permanently and 31.80 per cent were open to a mixed approach or hiring UAE nationals on a permanent and contractual basis.

The survey was conducted with all three segments representing the UAE nationals, employers, and employees had over 5,500 responses across diverse industries.

The employers also revealed that they are focussing their Emiratisation efforts on a variety of roles, with a strong emphasis on customer service (42.40 per cent) and sales and marketing (42.05 per cent). It said operations roles have also received significant attention, with 33.57 per cent of employers seeking UAE Nationals to fulfil these positions.

Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said this outlook is shared by private sector employers, with the vast majority acknowledging the positive impact of Emiratisation on their businesses, laying the framework for long-term economic diversification and growth.

“Looking into the corporate world, the survey paints an optimistic picture of the Emiratisation strategy. The majority number of employers are set to hire up to 10 UAE nationals, indicating precise and mindful recruitment strategies for the year. Furthermore, the initiative extends with nearly 15 per cent of employers planning to welcome a larger number of UAE nationals, signifying a stride towards bridging talent needs with the rich skills our UAE nationals bring to the table,” he said.

Stating that there are more measures being taken to make Emiratisation an integral part the UAE's work culture, Mahesh Shahdadpuri, founder and CEO of TASC Outsourcing, said: “Going beyond the current integration of Emiratis into the workforce, we understand that an impressive 72.47 per cent of candidates surveyed are willing to join both the public or private sector indicating a workforce ready and eager to contribute. Also, 78 per cent of employers surveyed are set to welcome up to 10 UAE national professionals. These statistics signal increased initiatives to make Emiratisation an integral part of work culture in the UAE.”

