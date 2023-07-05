UAE: Now, delivery riders can take a break inside 24/7 air-conditioned rest areas in Abu Dhabi

Residents are encouraged to be patient and kind when dealing with delivery riders on the roads, especially during summer

Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM

Three air-conditioned rest areas operated round the clock using solar energy have been opened in Abu Dhabi to help delivery riders stay cool amidst the sweltering summer heat.

The initiative – a first-of-its-kind in the region — comes as part of the ‘Summer Together’ campaign held by the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with food delivery firm Talabat, and supported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and other governmental entities.

These solar-powered sustainable smart boxes, built locally by Smart Energy Solutions (SES), have been decorated with graffiti art by local talent. The self-sufficient, 24/7 air-conditioned smart boxes feature seats, rechargeable batteries, water dispensers, and mobile recharge stations.

There is also a shaded parking area for bikes, along with an air pump for tyre pressure checks. Also, air-conditioned mobile buses have been relaunched, all of which are strategically positioned across main locations in Abu Dhabi.

Besides opening the new rest areas, traffic safety training sessions were also organised for delivery riders.

Engineer Abdulrahman Ali Al Shizawi, head of technical committee for traffic safety, said: “The implementation of such initiatives that provide a safe and comfortable work environment for delivery riders positively impacts traffic safety for road users. We encourage community members to be patient and kind when dealing with delivery riders on the roads, especially during summer.”

The rider rest areas running on renewable energy in Abu Dhabi is one of many steps the private and public sectors are taking to help reduce carbon footprint, in line with the UAE Government’s commitment towards a greener future in the lead-up to COP28 this year.

Susanne Stulemeijer, vice-president of communications, public affairs and corporate responsibility at Talabat, said: “With the UAE spearheading sustainability efforts in the region, we are grateful to build on our ongoing collaboration with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety and become the first movers to explore and adopt sustainable solutions for rider safety and wellbeing.”

The ‘Summer Together’ initiative adopts a hybrid approach combining smart boxes and mobile air-conditioned buses, providing more flexibility to relocate the latter based on the changing concentration of riders across the Capital. This ensures all delivery riders have access to rest areas to relax and recharge during summer.

