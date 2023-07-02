Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Peak-hour travel time to be slashed to 12 minutes on key stretch of MBZ Road

4 new bridges to ease traffic flow towards Al Qusais as new Dh374 million project is announced

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, has awarded a contract for Garn Al Sabkha Street – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project which covers the construction of four bridges that have a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

Costing Dh374 million, the project reduces travel time by 40 per cent between Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah.

Garn Al Sabkha - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project is part of RTA's master plan to upgrade strategic road corridors to the East and the West such as Al Yalayis and Expo Roads, which RTA completed a few years ago.

Upon completion, the project will reduce travel time from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port by 70 per cent.

“This project is part of a larger initiative to improve Garn Al Sabkha Street Corridor; that connects Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads. Its goal is to guarantee that traffic flows smoothly between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA.

Al Tayer added that once completed, the project will reduce peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes.

“Four bridges are being built as part of this project. The first is a 960-metre bridge at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street. This two-lane bridge can handle 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and facilitates a smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The second is a 660-metre bridge of two lanes serving traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street Westwards heading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Northwards in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah. This bridge can handle 3,200 vehicles per hour,” Al Tayer added.

“The third is a two-lane 700 metres bridge to streamline the traffic flow and eliminate the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading northward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. The bridge can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour. The fourth is a two-lane bridge spanning 680 metres long that would ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Dubai Production City. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour,” he added.

The project also includes 7 km of roadwork, enhancing surface intersections on the service road running parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as street lighting, traffic signals & systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation system networks.

