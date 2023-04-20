Ramadan recipe of the day: Nafrat ka Sharbat

Following the immense popularity of the recipe we featured titled Mohabbat ka Sharbat (the drink of love), team KT continued scouring for unique drink recipes from India and stumbled on one called Nafrat ka Sharbat (the drink of hatred - so named because it's less sweet).

Much like Mohabbat ka Sharbat, this one too originated in the gullies of the famous Jama Masjid in India’s capital New Delhi, but is less sweet in taste compared to the former.

According to shopkeepers who serve the drink in Delhi, they hit upon the idea of concocting a beverage with this name because ‘where there is love, there is hatred’.

They say, although it is not as popular as Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, Nafrath ka Sharbat has its own legion of fans. The yellow-coloured drink is made with apples and cold milk and is extremely popular during Ramadan and Eid.

Its popularity has made it a staple in several other Indian cities including Mumbai and Bangalore. Here is the recipe of this amusingly named drink

Ingredients:

1ltr chilled milk

6 tbsp sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped into bite-sized pieces or grated

Yellow food colour

A scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional)

Handful of chopped nuts and dry fruits (optional)

Method:

Dissolve the sugar in milk and add the vanilla essence and yellow food colouring

Add in the vanilla ice cream, if using, and the grated apple

Garnish with chopped nuts and dry fruits.

