Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Fufu

102 million lives, 100 countries: Sheikh Mohammed announces record Dubai charity foundation achievement
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent Dh1.4 billion in 2022 and drew in more than 150,000 volunteers
For Nigerian student Bola, one of her favourite foods growing up in Dubai, was the traditional dish Fufu. Starchy, simple and filling, Fufu is served with a flavourful soup. “My mother is a really good cook and is quite famous for her recipes,” she said. “I love the Fufu she makes, and it is an all-time favourite.”
According to Bola, it is also a huge hit with her friends. “Every time someone comes and eats it, they are bowled over by it,” she said. “Not only is it delicious, but also a fun experience to dip and eat. So, when Ramadan comes around and some of my Muslim friends request for it, my mother makes it especially for them.”
She shared a recipe of the Nigerian dish.
Ingredients:
1 medium root of Cassava/ Tapioca (some use yams instead)
1 green plantain
½ cup water
A pinch of salt
Method:
Peel the Cassava, remove the core and dice into small pieces.
Peel the plantain, remove the black seeds and dice.
Boil the cassava and plantain in a pot, making sure the water covers the pieces. Add a pinch of salt. Cook for about 30 minutes or until tender.
Once cooked, remove the ingredients and grind them together in a food processor, adding just enough water to bring it together. Add water by spoonful so as not to add too much.
Once the batter comes together, turn it into a wet bowl and knead it.
Break it into pieces large enough for one person to eat
Serve with traditional okra or ogbono soup or even a chicken stew.
It is usually broken into small pieces, rolled between the hands and indented a little using the thumb. It is then used to scoop the stew/ soup and eat.
ALSO READ:
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent Dh1.4 billion in 2022 and drew in more than 150,000 volunteers
Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif stresses that country supports all regional and international efforts for Middle East peace process
The charity event showcased 555 special vehicle number plates
Get a boost of energy after a long day of fasting
Authority consistently monitoring key roads to ensure the safety of bike drivers and other road users
The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
Majority of the expats who had been involved in such cases were unaware that their actions were considered illegal, expert says
They could not be enrolled into school or get healthcare since they could not obtain replacement documents