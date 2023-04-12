Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Fufu

Starchy, simple and filling, the traditional dish is served with a flavourful soup

For Nigerian student Bola, one of her favourite foods growing up in Dubai, was the traditional dish Fufu. Starchy, simple and filling, Fufu is served with a flavourful soup. “My mother is a really good cook and is quite famous for her recipes,” she said. “I love the Fufu she makes, and it is an all-time favourite.”

According to Bola, it is also a huge hit with her friends. “Every time someone comes and eats it, they are bowled over by it,” she said. “Not only is it delicious, but also a fun experience to dip and eat. So, when Ramadan comes around and some of my Muslim friends request for it, my mother makes it especially for them.”

She shared a recipe of the Nigerian dish.

Ingredients:

1 medium root of Cassava/ Tapioca (some use yams instead)

1 green plantain

½ cup water

A pinch of salt

Method:

Peel the Cassava, remove the core and dice into small pieces.

Peel the plantain, remove the black seeds and dice.

Boil the cassava and plantain in a pot, making sure the water covers the pieces. Add a pinch of salt. Cook for about 30 minutes or until tender.

Once cooked, remove the ingredients and grind them together in a food processor, adding just enough water to bring it together. Add water by spoonful so as not to add too much.

Once the batter comes together, turn it into a wet bowl and knead it.

Break it into pieces large enough for one person to eat

Serve with traditional okra or ogbono soup or even a chicken stew.

It is usually broken into small pieces, rolled between the hands and indented a little using the thumb. It is then used to scoop the stew/ soup and eat.

