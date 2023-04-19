UAE

Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Crispy Fried Chicken

Talented chef Adriano Molli reveals a signature recipe from homegrown dining concept The Boutique Kitchen

by

Nasreen Abdulla

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 4:56 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 6:18 PM

Homegrown dining concept The Boutique Kitchen (TBK) is known for its fresh ingredients and innovative recipes, but what its known for best is its crispy fried chicken. With talented chef Adriano Molli leading the culinary team in Dubai, here is a recipe from TBK that features its signature fried chicken.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Ingredients

  • 500g thinly sliced Romaine lettuce
  • 250g thinly sliced Radicchio or red cabbage
  • 300g chicken breast
  • 50g toasted cashew nuts
  • 2g toasted sesame seeds mix
  • 50g fried rice noodles
  • 20g fried wontons
  • 1g salt
  • 1g crushed black pepper

Soya dressing

  • 200ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 30ml soy sauce
  • 5g sesame oil
  • 50ml balsamic vinegar
  • 1g crushed black pepper

Method

1. To prepare the soya dressing, whisk all the ingredients together, then set aside.

2. Cut the chicken breasts in cubes, season them with salt and pepper, sear them in a non-stick pan with a bit of vegetable oil, cook the chicken cubes until they are well-done and golden brown in colour, and set aside to cool down.

3. Once they cool down, toss the chicken with the lettuce, add cashew nuts, sesame, soya dressing, salt and pepper.

4. Place everything in a salad bowl, topped with more cashew nuts, sesame, rice noodles and the wontons.

5. Serve immediately.

Nasreen Abdulla
