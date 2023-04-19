Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Crispy Fried Chicken

Talented chef Adriano Molli reveals a signature recipe from homegrown dining concept The Boutique Kitchen

Homegrown dining concept The Boutique Kitchen (TBK) is known for its fresh ingredients and innovative recipes, but what its known for best is its crispy fried chicken. With talented chef Adriano Molli leading the culinary team in Dubai, here is a recipe from TBK that features its signature fried chicken.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Ingredients

500g thinly sliced Romaine lettuce

250g thinly sliced Radicchio or red cabbage

300g chicken breast

50g toasted cashew nuts

2g toasted sesame seeds mix

50g fried rice noodles

20g fried wontons

1g salt

1g crushed black pepper

Soya dressing

200ml extra virgin olive oil

30ml soy sauce

5g sesame oil

50ml balsamic vinegar

1g crushed black pepper

Method

1. To prepare the soya dressing, whisk all the ingredients together, then set aside.

2. Cut the chicken breasts in cubes, season them with salt and pepper, sear them in a non-stick pan with a bit of vegetable oil, cook the chicken cubes until they are well-done and golden brown in colour, and set aside to cool down.

3. Once they cool down, toss the chicken with the lettuce, add cashew nuts, sesame, soya dressing, salt and pepper.

4. Place everything in a salad bowl, topped with more cashew nuts, sesame, rice noodles and the wontons.

5. Serve immediately.

