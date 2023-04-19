Ramadan Recipe of the Day: Crispy Fried Chicken

Everyone who took part in the weekly draws during Ramadan is automatically entered into the Golden Eid draw
Homegrown dining concept The Boutique Kitchen (TBK) is known for its fresh ingredients and innovative recipes, but what its known for best is its crispy fried chicken. With talented chef Adriano Molli leading the culinary team in Dubai, here is a recipe from TBK that features its signature fried chicken.
Ingredients
Soya dressing
Method
1. To prepare the soya dressing, whisk all the ingredients together, then set aside.
2. Cut the chicken breasts in cubes, season them with salt and pepper, sear them in a non-stick pan with a bit of vegetable oil, cook the chicken cubes until they are well-done and golden brown in colour, and set aside to cool down.
3. Once they cool down, toss the chicken with the lettuce, add cashew nuts, sesame, soya dressing, salt and pepper.
4. Place everything in a salad bowl, topped with more cashew nuts, sesame, rice noodles and the wontons.
5. Serve immediately.
