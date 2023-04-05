Ramadan recipe of the day: Mohabbath ka Sharbath

Made from watermelon and milk, it is a cooling drink that is extremely popular as well as nostalgic among those who grew up in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities of India

For Indian expat Gracy D’Souza, Ramadan meant just one thing- Mohabbath ka Sharbath. “After university, my friends and I would take a tour around Mumbai streets to taste the Ramadan special snacks and drinks,” she said. “One visit to Mohd Ali Road was always on the cards for us. Out of all the culinary delights there, the one I loved the most was the Mohabbath ka Sharbath drink.”

Made from watermelon and milk, it is a cooling drink that is extremely popular as well as nostalgic among those who grew up in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities of India. It is a recipe believed to have originated from the streets of New Delhi around the Jama Masjid area. Here is the recipe:

1 litre of cold full-fat milk

1/2 cup white sugar

6 tbsp rose syrup

1 small watermelon

2 cups water

Optional:

Rose water

Chia seeds

Condensed milk

Rose petals (for garnish)

Take half of the watermelon and grind to a pulp. Strain if you prefer a smooth consistency

Cut the remaining watermelon into bite-sized chunks

Pour milk into a large pitcher and add sugar and rose syrup. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Add watermelon juice, chopped watermelon, and water, and stir well.

Now add the optional items if using. The rose syrup intensifies the rose flavour while the condensed milk adds an extra kick of sweetness. The chia seeds must be soaked in water before adding it to the drink.

Add ice cubes and garnish with rose petals, if required.

Serve chilled.

